Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to return as CM of Madhya Pradesh

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to return as the chief minister of the state after the legislative party meeting was held in Bhopal on Monday and the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected as the leader.

The legislative party meeting was held three days after senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned from the top post. Chouhan had lost power to Nath in December 2018 after BJP failed to return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive time. Chouhan has already been chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for three terms. Chouhan is now expected to meet Governor Lalji Tandon to take oath and form government.

“Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan for being chosen the leader of the legislative party,” tweeted union minister Narendra Singh Tomar after the end of the meeting in Bhopal. The BJP leadership had appointed Arun Singh, general secretary, as the observer for the legislative party meeting and vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP’s in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, was also present in the meeting through video conference.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said only Chouhan will take oath at a simple function at Raj Bhavan around 9 pm and all health protocols will be followed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Rest of the things will take place later. Right now there is emergency to fight COVID-19,” he added.

BJP has 106 MLAs on its side while Congress has 92 MLAs after the resignation of 22 rebel MLAs was accepted by Speaker NP Prajapati on Thursday. There are four independent MLAs and 2 MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one MLA of Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 230 member assembly

BJP has returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of 18 months after 22 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Congress rebelled against Nath and alleged that he was not fulfilling the promises made by the Congress before the assembly election campaign.

The real problem for Nath and his government started after Jyotiraditya M. Scindia decided to walk out of Congress and joined BJP earlier this month. The decision of Scindia to resign for Congress led to an exodus and 22 rebel MLAs resigned from the party in support of Scindia.

“The problem in the Congress is its infighting because all its senior leaders in Madhya Pradesh do not have cordial relations. This impacted the functioning of the state government and it was unable to work for the development of the state. The absence of Scindia from Congress is severe blw for Congress because he was easily among the top ten national leaders of the party and a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi,” said a senior BJP leader who was present in the legislative party meeting.

Kamal Nath jad resigned from the top post on 20 March, the day he was supoposed to prove his majority on the floor of the House. The development had come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court ordering that Nath led state government to prove its majority in the assembly.

The loss of BJP in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in December 2018 had come as a rude shock for the party as BJP had been in power continuously for 15 years but Chouhan lost the state polls because of agitations by farmers and protests by people for the implementation of goods and services tax (GST). However, the loss in the state polls did not impact the performance of BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it won 28 of the 29 seats in the general elections.

“Cobbling up numbers by any unethical means is highly condemnable. It is also a breach of people’s trust,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters on Monday in Jaipur. He added that the BJP, in its “brazen pursuit of power”, is “destroying all democratic principles” and that forming governments by hook or by crook instead of winning people’s mandate in the elections was a new low in Indian democracy.

*(PTI contributed to the story)

Topics