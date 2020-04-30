Shivraj Wants BJP Leaders in MP to Form ‘Deendayal Committees’ & Monitor Govt Coronavirus Schemes

Bhopal: The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is activating the party apparatus to monitor the schemes to ensure facilities reach the intended beneficiaries during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The government will constitute “Deendayal committees” (named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay) at the ward and panchayat level.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday conveyed this to the BJP’s district presidents, mandal chiefs and party MLAs through the audio bridge system.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the government’s efforts help the people. I have talked to the (Party’s) president and organisation general secretary. We have decided to constitute the Deendayal committees soon at every panchayat level in the rural areas and ward level in the urban areas,” Chouhan told the party leaders.

Chouhan said these committees will engage in the monitoring of schemes to ensure that the government facilities reaching to the people.

The help of these committees in the distribution work (any kind of government’s assistance) will also be taken, he said.

Chouhan also informed the party leaders and MLAs about the government decisions taken in view of COVID-19 spread including the distribution of packets of powdered decoction of herbs to boost up the immunity of the people to fight against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said the chief minister has been continuously seeking feedback from party workers about the ground realities. The effort will help the BJP engage party workers to connect with people and gain crucial political mileage before the upcoming by-elections to state assembly.

In an unprecedented situation, the state will witness by-elections for 24 assembly seats due to the resignations of Congress MLAs and ministers who helped the BJP to come to power in March.

“The Chief Minister has been regularly talking to the ground workers and seeking feedback about the government assistance reaching the people. He also told all the leaders to share the feedback about the arrangements in the time of COVID-19 lockdown,” Agrawal said.