Shocking moment monkey on a bicycle grabs a toddler and drags her along an alley

A monkey has been filmed speeding along on a bicycle before abandoning it to grab a young girl’s dress and pull her along an alley.

Witnesses screamed when they saw the monkey ‘trying to kidnap’ a toddler.

The video, thought to have been filmed in Tanjungsari Village, Indonesia, showed the animal speeding along a narrow street on a bike.

As it reached a bench where a woman and her three young daughters were sitting, the monkey grabbed at one of the girls’ dresses and pulled her from the bench.

Social media users could not believe it when this video of a monkey ‘trying to kidnap’ a toddler, thought to be in Tanjungsari Village in Indonesia, went viral

The situation turned more sinister as the monkey continued to pull the girl along the road.

Eventually another man ran into the shot and scared the monkey away from the toddler. She ran crying back to her mother.

And social media users think they have an explanation for what was happening.

When the video went viral on Reddit one user wrote: ‘OK so what really happens is those monkeys get put on a toy bike (that doesn’t have an engine) and a collar with a rope on it.

‘The owner then yanks the cord so the monkey flies from one end of the street to the other while steering.

‘Pretty cruel and that’s probably why the monkey is so strung out. You can see the owner trying to pull back on the cord and he pulls the monkey while it hangs on to the kid, and in the start yanking the cord to propel the bike.’

Others were then angry at themselves for finding the video amusing at first.

The monkey abandoned the bicycle (pictured left) and grabbed hold of the young girl’s dress, pulling her away from the bench where she was sitting with her mother

Eventually another man ran into the shot and scared the monkey away from the toddler. She ran crying back to her mother

One said: ‘Wow, I just rewatched it, and, yes, I absolutely saw the cord. Gross! So that sort of explains why the other guy was filming…he was the “training” session. That’s so sad.’

Another added: ‘Had to watch a few times but that guy at the start definitely seems to be holding the rope and controlling that monkey.’

One wrote: ‘The monkey isn’t trying to pull the kid with it, it’s just trying to grab onto something so it doesn’t get pulled away.’

Twitter users were equally shocked by the video, and joked they never expected to ever see anything like it.

One tweeted: ‘A monkey pulled up in a monkey motorcycle and tried to kidnap a child. Yes, this is the craziest tweet I’ve ever tweeted.’

Another penned: ‘“A monkey tried to kidnap me” is a story no one would believe … but at least it’s on video lol.’

One wrote: ‘Nothing seems strange any more: Little monkey rides-up on a motorcycle and tries to kidnap a toddler.’