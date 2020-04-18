Shocking moment mother goes on the rampage at Woolworths and throws people’s bags onto the ground

Stunned bystanders watched on in horror as an irate mother went on an abusive tirade in front of her young children.

One shopper managed to capture the shocking incident at Woolworths in Cabramatta, in western Sydney.

The video was uploaded to Facebook with the caption: ‘Look at this barbarian… Yes those are her kids.’

Footage showed a mother go on a violent rampage screaming at staff and other customers (pictured) in front of her two daughters at a Woolworths in Western Sydney

The alarming clip show the mother screaming at a checkout worker before leaning over the counter and calling her a ‘f***ing idiot’.

A security guard can be in attempting to calm the angry mother down as her two daughters stand nervously behind her.

The woman can then be seen leaving the store before yelling: ‘F**k you and your f**king staff you dumb b***h.’

She tries to pull the shopping cart behind her but it was held back by another man.

When he won’t let go the mother picks up his shopping bag and throws it on the ground.

Her daughters anxiously plead with her to not throw the man’s things.

The man who uploaded the video said he did not know what angered the mother and ‘just saw her slowly getting more aggressive’

Pictured: The mother also threw another customer’s shopping bag on the floor

He commended the Woolworths staff on their behaviour throughout the ordeal.

‘Good on the workers for staying calm and collected,’ he said.

Commenters were shocked at the mum’s aggressive rant.

One Facebook user said: ‘This is so sad watching her kids try and stop her.’