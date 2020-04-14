Shocking moment speeding car hits a roundabout and launches into the air

This is the shocking moment a speeding vehicle slams into a roundabout and launches into the air like a stunt car before landing in a graveyard.

The silver Suzuki Swift cut down a pine tree in mid-air and narrowly missed a statue of the Pope before crashing into buildings at a cemetery in Rąbień, Lodz, Poland, at around 6pm on Easter Sunday.

The car burst into flames on impact and was left totally destroyed. Somehow, the 41-year-old driver remained conscious as brave firefighters were able to cut him free from the wreckage.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said his breath smelled of alcohol but they are awaiting the results of a blood test to confirm whether he was drunk, Polish Radio SA reports.

Horrifying CCTV footage released by authorities in Poland shows the car hurtling along a deserted road towards the roundabout.

The driver accelerates, ploughing through the junction without looking and slamming straight into the ramp-shaped island embankment.

The vehicle catapults into the air and flies over the roundabout, littering the ground with shrapnel before landing in the cemetery.

Pictures released by local emergency services show the full extent of the damage to the car – with its front end completely demolished.

Toppled trees are also seen lying on the ground and a building has one of its walls smashed in.

Viewers on social media were stunned by the video.

Bogdan Zarębski commented: ‘It’s a good thing no one was passing by at that time. At what speed did he have to go to jump like this?’

Roman Feliks said: ‘Good thing he didn’t kill anyone alone. Idiot.’

Wojtek Ferdek wrote: ‘He didn’t think there was even a roundabout there.’

Adam Em quipped: ‘I thought all flights were cancelled.’

Like most of the countries in Europe, Poland has banned non-essential travel during the coronavirus crisis to limit the spread of the disease. People are allowed out but only in pairs and only for approved reasons such as shopping and medical appointments.