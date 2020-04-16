SHOCKING! Pavitra Rishta actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi break up after 6 years of togetherness? | Bollywood Life

We did not see this coming. Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were deeply and madly in love with each other. And we did not even imagine in our wildest of dreams that the most loved couple of TV would call it quits one day. But it seems Rithvik and Asha have apparently decided to move on in their lives after 6 years of togetherness. According to a Times Of India report, the Pavitra Rishta actors have called it quits already. As per a source close to the duo, their friends are well aware of their break-up. The leading daily has reported that Rithvik and Asha were having trouble in their relationship for a while now. Also Read – Salaam-E-Ishq: Super Dancer pair Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi reunite as co-hosts of another special show

Things were reportedly not going good between the two and hence they decided to call off their relationship. It’s been more than a month since they broke up. Rithvik Dhanjani was living in with Asha, however, he left the house after their break-up. The couple took the big step before the actor travelled to Spain. And this is the most shocking news that we’ve read today. It saddens us to know that one of the cutest couples of TV is no longer together. Also Read – Rithvik Dhanjani pens a heartwarming Thank-You post for Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and others for the surprise birthday bash

Also Read – Insta stalker alert: Birthday boy Rithvik Dhanjani’s effortless power dressing is #GOALS

This piece of news will also leave their fans shattered, who adored their chemistry. For the uninformed, Asha and Rithvik first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and their friendship gradually transformed into a relationship. They were initially not attracted to each other, but with time things changed between the duo.

Talking about their relationship, Asha had earlier told Times Of India, “After seeing him with some other co-star, I felt a little jealous – and that was quite strange. We are actors and we are bound to have different co-stars but, I felt bad and that’s when we realized there was something more than friendship between us.”

Anyway, what are your thoughts on their break-up? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.