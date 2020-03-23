Shocking plot twist involving Rick has ‘Walking Dead’ fans saying goodbye to Michonne

One of the longest running characters on The Walking Dead series bid goodbye Sunday night. It has long been planned that last night’s episode would be the final episode for Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne.

The episode dropped a bit of a bombshell by implying that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is still alive. Michonne found his boots and his phone while she was at Bloodsworth Island. After talking with her adoptive daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming) she decided to go in search of Rick.

While this is allegedly Gurira’s last episode, the ending was extremely open-ended. The way the characters throughout this franchise have been known to intertwine, it would not be surprising to see a reprisal of her role at some point. That is, if Gurira isn’t busy with her Marvel movies and new HBO show, Americanah.

Fans of the long-running series flocked to twitter to celebrate Guirira’s final episode, and bid farewell to a beloved character.

She brought Rick back from a dark place

She was Carl’s best friend

She raised Judith as her own

She brought RJ into the world She’s more than just a chick with a sword! We love you Michonne Grimes💞 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OkTw4i0nuK — Niamh ⎊ (@GillansGalaxy) March 22, 2020

To Danai Gurira, Thank you for being part of this crazy world we call #TheWalkingDead. For embracing the fans and celebrating the #TWDFamily. For bringing Michonne to life and for showing us what strength, leadership, and vulnerability looks like. Thank for being our Michonne. pic.twitter.com/D7LPO0vOGd — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 23, 2020

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Watch as Katy Perry gives relationship advice to struggling ‘American Idol’ couple:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.