Shocking: Tamil actor-doctor Sethuraman dies of cardiac arrest at 36; here’s what he posted last on Instagram | Bollywood Life

Kanna Laddu Thina Aasaiya star and doctor Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest in the late hours last night at his residence in Chennai. He was 36. The actor's demise comes a shock to his friends, family and colleagues in the film industry.

A dermatologist by profession, Sethuraman was introduced in Tamil films by his friend actor Santhanam. After his first film, he went on to star in films such as Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and 50/50.

He was active on social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, discussing several health topics. His last post on Instagram was on March 25,days prior to his death, regarding the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.

His last post read:

“What if…. The virus is here to help us?

To reset.

To remember.

What is truly important.

Reconnecting with family and community.

Reducing travel so the environment, the skies, the air, our lungs, all get a break.

Parts of thw world are seeing blue sky and clouds ☁️ for the first time in forever with the factories being shut down. .

Working from home rather than commuting to work (less pollution, more personal time). .

Reconnecting with family as there is more time at home. An invitation to turn inwards — a deep meditation — rather than the usual going out to self soothe. To reconnect with self — what is really important to me?

A reset economically.

The working poor. The lack of healthcare access. The need for paid sick leave.

How hard does one need to work to be able to live, to have a life outside of work?

To face our mortality — check back into living life rather than simply working, working, working.

To reconnect with our elders who are so susceptible to the virus.

The presence of Grace for all.

There is a shift underway in our society — what if it is one that is favorable for us?

What if the virus is an ally in our evolution?

In our remembrance of what it means to be connected, humane, living a simpler life, to be less impactful/more kind to our environment.

It was time for a change, we all knew that.

And, change has arrived.

By ~ Gurpreet K. Gill MD”

Actor Santhanam took to his Twitter account to say: “Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace”

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace? pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

His Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya co-star Vishaka Singh expressed her shock. “I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family,” she tweeted.

I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family. https://t.co/i6cGFUbJoF — Vishakha J Singh (@vishakhasingh55) March 26, 2020

Many other actors like Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathish, Prasanna, Jayam Ravi, Vishnu Vishal, Atharvaa, Sibiraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichandran also took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

shocked … gone too soon .. such a nice person … RIP #sethuram @iamsethuraman pic.twitter.com/dlA8lQooAM — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) March 26, 2020

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

