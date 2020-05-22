‘Shooting star’ streaks across Tasmania and Victoria as part of space debris

Jimmys Post

  • Space debris from a Russian satellite was captured streaking across Aussie sky
  • The light show was seen across parts of Victoria and Tasmania on Friday night
  • Many believed it was a shooting star or a meteor and shared footage online 

By Eliza Mcphee For Daily Mail Australia

Some Australians have been treated to a spectacular display as what looked like a comet was seen streaking across the night sky.

The incredible display was seen across Ballarat and Colac in Victoria and parts of Tasmania on Friday night – sending social media into a frenzy.

Many believed it was a meteor or a shooting star, but the light was actually space debris from a Russian military satellite that was launched around 5.30pm. 

Jonti Horner, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland told the ABC that it was likely to be space junk.

‘The slow speed, about 6km per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk,’ he said. 

He said most of the material would have burned up in space but some could have made it to the ground. 

Those lucky enough to witness the sight shared photos and videos online with many guessing what it was.

‘I saw this driving home tonight,’ Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson tweeted.

‘Pulled over to film it but it went behind hills. Was very slow moving and looked like a massive meteor shower.’

‘We just saw it while driving through Ballarat! It was amazing!’ another said.

‘Massive huge fireball over north ballarat. Looked like a burning plane or meteor,’ said one.

Another witness said the saw the ball of light hit the earth and then ‘rumbled for 30 seconds’.

The debris is believed to have come from the Russian Soyuz-2-1b rocket that was carrying a satellite that detects missile attacks.

