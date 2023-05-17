Shop over 350 brands and exclusive offers at Singapore's largest Consumer Electronics Extravaganza

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading I.T electronics brands such as HP, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, Prism+, MSI, Xiaomi and more will converge at CEE (Consumer Electronics Exhibition), one of Singapore’s largest consumer electronics fairs returning 25 – 28 May at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre’s level 3 and 4.

With unbeatable offers and up to 90% off onsite purchases, CEE (Consumer Electronics Exhibition) promises an extensive one-stop shopping experience like no other, with more than 350 brands and 100 exhibitors to meet the needs of families elevating their households, companies futureproofing their businesses, hardcore gamers chasing top-notch performance and immersive experiences, frequent travellers seeking travel tech essentials and budget-conscious shoppers.

Not to be missed are unbeatable deals on Steelseries Keyboards, Omnidesk, tables, Ergotunes ergonomic chairs, Hisense TVs, Razer gaming chairs, Kiioxia storage drives, AOC monitors and more. Working professionals and organisations looking to go green by digitising their namecards can check out the 100% customisable digital namecards by SG Namecard, who will be offering up to 25% discount on all digital name card packages. Shoppers can also help reduce e-waste by trading in their unused power banks and enjoying a 30% trade-in discount with Elonxtech Powerbank, a local brand that runs an evergreen trade-in programme to recycle useful powerbank parts.

Returning to occupy an entire floor at Level 3, Singapore’s only homegrown consumer electronics chain Challenger will feature over 10,000 exclusive show offers from more than 80 brands. Shoppers undecided on the type of notebooks to purchase can check them out at Challenger’s first-ever longest notebook street displaying its most extensive range of consumer and commercial notebooks. Shoppers can also enjoy an incredible offer of an over-trade of up to SGD$400* if they purchase the Google Pixel 7a onsite. (*Terms & Conditions apply)

Shoppers stand a chance to win up to SGD$500,000 worth of prizes and vouchers from Hisense, iRobot, Osim, Prism+ and Tineco and more at the Sure-Win Instant Lucky Dip. Other returning favourites include:

WOW Deals: Limited to 150 pieces a day, shoppers can grab a 24″ inch MSI MP241X monitor and Xiaomi Smartband 7 Pro at unbelievable prices.

For more special offers and deals, check out the e-brochure here: ceeshow.com.sg/floorplan/digital-brochure-2/

Event Details

About CEE

CEE (Consumer Electronics Exhibition) is an event of Constellar, organiser and producer of Singapore’s largest consumer electronics and I.T. exhibitions. Together with COMEX, IT SHOW and The Tech Show, Constellar brings the latest consumer technologies, gadgets and accessories all under one roof, offering the ultimate one-stop showcase and shopping experience four times a year.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

