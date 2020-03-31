Shop the Look: Stylish Sweats

With a lot more lounging around the house ahead of us, we thought an edit of comfy (and stylish) sweats was in order! With 14 styles to shop, these cute little numbers will have you looking the goods though isolation and beyond. Keep scrolling for the edit!

Written by Greer de Burgh, Fashion Editor.

L-R: BONDS pants $39 here (also available in dark grey here) ; POLO RALPH LAUREN top $199 here (matching pants available)

L-R: DAZIE pants $60 here ; LES GIRLS LES BOYS top approx $140 here (matching pants available here)

L-R: LEGOE pants $89 here (maternity friendly) ; JAGGAD top $229.95 here

L-R: TWENTY MONTREAL top approx $195 here (alternative style $50 here, matching pants available here alternative pant style $60 here) ; ASSEMBLY LABEL top $70 here (matching bottoms $70 here other colours available)

L-R: ASSEMBLY LABEL top $90 here (other colours available) ; ARIES top approx $370 here

L-R: COTTON ON BODY pants $30 here ; JAGGAD top $159.95 here

L-R: COTTON ON top $30 here ; TOMMY HILFIGER top $149 here