Shopee Live Skuad Stylo Achieves One Million Engagements in Debut Week

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shopee Live Skuad Stylo, a new Shopee Live segment featuring Malaysian celebrities, local talents, and #ShopeeSapotLokal sellers successfully concluded its first week of livestreams with one million engagements from Malaysians. Running daily at 8PM, the captivating segment garnered a total of 370,000 viewers. Moreover, Shopee Live Skuad Stylo accomplished a remarkable milestone with 19X uplift in “Add to Cart” conversion during the streams as compared to average day.

Featuring a dazzling array of A-list celebrities including Elfira Loy, Farah Adilah, Hanarii, Syamira Zahar, and Zarina Anjoulie (Anju), Shopee Live Skuad Stylo’s inaugural livestream demos, storytelling and engaging activities recorded an all time high of one million engagements.

Beauty guru, Syamira Zahar shared her experience being on Shopee Live Skuad Stylo, hosting alongside Sarancak and having a showdown with Dato AC Mizal. “I’m still buzzing from the tremendous support from viewers who commented #TeamSyamira during the stream. The loyalty and dedication of my supporters made these interactions so extraordinary and heartwarming,” she said.

The segment not only drove participation through featuring an all-star lineup of celebrities, but also offered Shopee Live exclusive discounts. As the stream reached its climax, viewers were treated to an unforgettable grand finale featuring a spectacular round of giveaways. Throughout the week, 150 lucky viewers walked away with exclusive RM200 Shopee vouchers.

Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia said, “we have observed a significant increase in the demand for fashion and beauty products among our users. Shopee Live is a dynamic platform that enables real-time interactions between hosts and viewers. These intimate interactions and tailor-made content empower viewers to instantly gain valuable insights and make educated shopping decisions, all from the comforts of their homes.”

In its inaugural week, Shopee Live Skuad Stylo unleashed a dazzling array of offerings from esteemed brands like Gene Martino, INNISFREE, Kiehl’s, La Roche Posay, naelofar, Oxwhite, Paula’s Choice, SKINTIFIC, and Zoe Arissa!

Leading up to 10.10 Shopee Live Festival, Shopee users can vie for a daily cash prize of up to RM10,000. Starting 27 September to 13 October, the Shopee Live Skuad Stylo: Edisi Kotak Duit Misteri will happen daily at 8PM on Shopee Mamak.

Tune in every Monday to Friday at 8PM and get ready to shop, vote, and interact with your favourite celebrities!

