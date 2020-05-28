Shoppers rave over Aldi’s styling brush that is EXACTLY like high-end alternatives

Jimmys Post

‘This is the best $25 I’ve ever spent’: Shoppers rave about Aldi’s rotating styling brush that works ‘just as well’ as high-end alternatives

  • The Aldi Visage Rotating Hair Brush is said to be just as good as high-end brands 
  • The $24.99 product combines a hairdryer and brush into one beauty device 
  • ‘Literally gives me a “hairdresser style blow-dry”,’ one woman said online 
  • Some said the beauty gadget is the supermarket’s ‘best ever’ sale product

Hundreds of happy customers across Australia are praising the Aldi Visage Rotating Hair Volume Styler Brush for its budget price and multifunctional ability.

Multiple shoppers posted images of the product to the Aldi Mums Facebook group, with many saying the beauty gadget is the supermarket’s ‘best ever’ item.

Others said the budget item functions exactly like expensive alternatives which are often priced over $150. 

‘I bought this last week after recommendation from my sister and it is fantastic, it dries your hair while styling it at the same time – no need for a hairdryer,’ one woman said online. 

The brush features a bi-directional rotation function, allowing the user to style their hair easily by pushing the ‘direction of rotation’ switch on the handheld adaptor.

It also has an overheat protection function, a 360 degree swivel cable to ensure the cord isn’t damaged when used and comes with two different sized brush heads.

This isn’t the first time the Visage haircare range has reached success, as the Aldi drying hairbrush and straighter have both previously impressed shoppers.

Features of the Aldi Visage Rotating Hair Volume Styler Brush

Ionic function

Cool shot function

Bi-directional rotation

Big brush approx. 50mm and small brush approx. 40mm

Overheat protection

Rated Power: 1000W (220-240V / 50/60Hz)

Approx. 1.75 m cable with 360 degree swivel cable joint

Safety clutch

Hanging loop

3 year warranty

POPULAR STYLING ALTERNATIVES 

Some customers also said they use the beauty product to curl dry hair for an added lift.

‘Best thing I’ve bought from Aldi!’ one woman said, another added: ‘I was lucky, went to Aldi three days ago and it was [the] only one left!’

‘Literally gives me a “hairdresser style blow-dry”,’ a third said.

‘Best $25 ever spent!’ one woman added.

Other high-end alternatives currently on the market vary in price from $40 for the GHD natural bristle radial brush through to $799 for the Dyson Airwrap Styler set.  

 

On YouTube one customer shared a video review to demonstrate how the product works and show off its styling abilities.

While the woman hadn’t used the product before making the video, she said she was very happy with the result as it added a touch of volume to her short hair.

‘The hardest part about using the brush is switching the rotator in the right direction – although this will come with practice,’ she said.

The product is said to have already been stocked on Aldi store shelves while stock lasts.

