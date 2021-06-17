Shopping for headphones on Prime Day? Here are 9 of the best earbuds on Amazon.
The best-reviewed wired, wireless, and wire-free earbuds options, all in one place.
Sure, they’re small, but that doesn’t mean earbuds are a purchase to be taken lightly.
You’ve probably been listening to music on the go for most of your life. So you know that finding a good pair of earbuds is actually pretty tricky. (I’ve gone through more in my lifetime than I can count.)
And while picking up a $5 pair in the checkout line is easy enough, you know you’ll just be back again next month (or sooner) for a new pair because they stopped working.
Does that mean all earbuds are crap? No. It’s simply not true that bass, noise cancellation, and crisp sound can only be found in fancy over-ear headphones. Some of us prefer our headphones to be a little more inconspicuous and portable.
Since it’s always good to get a personal recommendation, we did some research and pulled out the best earbuds on Amazon, based on actual customer reviews. We looked at which products have the most reviews and highest star ratings to compile this list, which features the earbuds that the greatest numbers of people have been happiest with.
We’ve also split them into categories: The ones you’ll need a headphone jack or the beloved dongle for, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are still connected with a cord, and the truly wireless earbuds that are as discreet as you can get.
Whatever your preference and whatever your price range, you’re sure to find some that don’t suck. Scroll through to see our top picks.
Ergo-fit bud that conforms to your ear • Noise cancellation is better than expected at this price
Probably doesn’t have the same sound quality as higher-end options • No remote controls on the cord
If you lose your earbuds a lot, or are just on a budget, these are highly-rated.
Made from genuine wood • Take phone calls • Highly-rated sound quality
Not a lot of bad things to say!
Many reviewers express surprise that these stylish buds have such great sound quality at such a low price.
Great bass and balance • Highly-rated fit
Not a lot of bad things to say!
If you’re looking for great sound quality at an affordable price, these could be it.
Good bass and clarity • Comfortable fit • Good customer service
Some reviewers reported the control remote coming apart • Not very loud • Not the most durable
These might not last a lifetime, but they provide good quality and customer service will send a replacement pair if yours breaks.
You can wear these while you work out and you won’t have to worry about losing one of the earbuds if it falls out (which it probably won’t because these earbuds feature customizable tips and ear hooks), and these are sweat- and weather-resistant. You get six hours of listening per charge.
Sweatproof • Ear hook for extra security • Eight hours of listening on a charge
Some reviews said they stopped working, but got free replacements
If you’re willing to bet that your pair won’t stop working after a few months, these could be an excellent deal.
Sweat- and water-resistant • Active noise cancellation • Transparency mode for hearing environmental noises
Pricey • Not always in stock
If you’ve got the money, these are a really solid pair of wireless earbuds.
AirPods ProWith excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation, AirPods Pro are a top pick.
Active noise cancellation is great, but sometimes you need to hear what’s going on outside of your music. That’s where transparency mode comes in. It lets in outside sound, so you’re not walking around cut off from the world around you.
Sweat- and weather-resistant • Excellent sound quality • Includes “find my buds” app feature
Bulky charging case • Battery life could be longer
If you want the best wire-free option with loss-prevention tech, these could be worth the price tag.
Easily control surrounding sound • Comfortable fit • Wireless charging
Customer complaints about Bluetooth connectivity • Bulky charging case
These highly rated earbuds are great for users who prioritize sound and are passionate about their playlists.
But don’t worry, Quick Ambient Mode will alert you to important sounds such as oncoming traffic and ambulance sirens. And you won’t have to worry about these buds randomly falling out of your ear (or onto subway tracks) — Samsung Galaxy Buds come with three adjustable ear tip and wingtip sizes, so you can comfortably zone out to your favorite tunes without fear of them falling out.
Great sound quality • Excellent fit • Volume and track controls on earbuds
Bulky case • Sounds quality lacks if you do not have the proper seal (use the correct fitting tips)
These earbuds will stay in your ears no matter what kind of activity you’re doing.
Designed for those on the move, the Power Beats Pro totally wireless earbuds are both sweat and water resistant. And with nine straight hours of listening time these earbuds will last long after you leave the gym. Plus, with the charging case you get up to 24 hours of listening.