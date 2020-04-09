Should I Bankroll My New, Socially Distant Girlfriend?

New Date T.B.D.

Thanks to Covid-19, we must reschedule our daughter’s bat mitzvah that was set for early May. Invitations have already gone out, and we’ve received some R.S.V.P.’s and our daughter has gotten some checks in the mail. We decided not to do a Zoom event, but we haven’t finalized the new date yet. When we do, we’ll send out new invitations. But what should we do in the meantime about people who’ve already R.S.V.P.’d or sent checks?

ANONYMOUS

I’m sorry for your daughter — and for you, too. Have faith, though! Your proud moment (and your daughter’s super fun party) will come eventually. Still, I’d hold off on making new arrangements until we know more about the course of this virus. Better to avoid the double-whammy of having to cancel the same event twice.

Email all invitees to notify them of the postponement. (They may be waiting to hear from you.) Tell them you’ll send new invitations when it’s safe to plan again. Then ask your daughter to send thank-you notes to those who gave checks. Offering to return them seems like a cruel formality to me. But she can do that, if you prefer. And give her lots of space to talk about her disappointment. She’s entitled to it!

That’s Not 6 Feet!

When my husband and I take occasional walks outdoors, he gets aggravated and snappish with oncoming pedestrians who don’t move as far as possible to their side of the sidewalk, as we do, to maintain a safe social distance. Any advice?

HELEN

You and your husband should fall into single file, move as far as possible from the thoughtless (or preoccupied) pedestrians and wait until they pass. If you can manage a friendly-sounding, “Which side do you like?” go for it. But now is no time for road rage. Nasty remarks rarely bring the pleasure we expect them to. Be safe!

