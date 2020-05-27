Should the Child Care Industry Get a Bailout?

“If we end up propping up the wrong set of businesses, that’s inefficient,” he said.

If the new bills became law, the federal government would send states money under the Child Care and Development Block Grant. The $50 billion would cover providers’ operating expenses, whether they were open or closed, to prevent permanent shutdowns. It would also provide parents with tuition relief so families that had a child care spot before March could keep it, and cover new expenses related to the coronavirus.