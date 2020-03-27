Should You Choose Neuropsychological Testing for ADHD Treatment?

Millions of children in the U.S. are diagnosed each year with ADHD. About 6 in 10 of such cases, children experience at least one mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder. Colorado Springs has a rate of 10% of children being diagnosed with ADHD. There is a stigma that surrounds mental health disorders in Colorado Springs. This stigma can be broken with the help of awareness and assistance.

Neuropsychological testing in Colorado Springs helps in understanding a patient’s skills and challenges. These tests assess an individual’s behavior and their brain’s functioning. So, while neuropsychological testing is not mandatory to diagnose ADHD, it has incremental value in treatment. These are the reasons to choose neuropsychological testing for ADHD treatment.

Helps Diagnose Level of Cognitive Abilities



Neuropsychological testing helps in providing information about the potential treatment targets and approaches for patients. For example, the executive function tests help determine the areas that have poor scores where the patient needs intervention. Along with EF tests, EF rating scales can be used. Together, they provide a wide variety of complementary information and can help in designing a treatment plan.

Gives a Specific Breakdown of Symptoms of ADHD



There is no single right answer when it comes to treating ADHD. While two patients may complain about problems maintaining attention, their similarity of the disorder may end there. The symptoms and signs that affect each patient may impact their academic performance, social, and work-life differently.

Neuropsychological testing in Colorado Springs helps in getting down to the nitty-gritty of the areas in the patient’s lives that are impacted by ADHD. This breakdown helps in implementing treatment strategies more effectively.

Helps in Differential Diagnosis



Sometimes, patients may show symptoms that are common to ADHD, but they may have another psychological disorder. A neuropsychologist can provide a detailed analysis of the patient and help identify the disease that is causing the symptoms.

For example, attention difficulties are common in both bipolar depression and ADHD; however, the medication and psychological treatment for both diseases vary greatly.

Colorado ranked 17th in its access to mental health facilities, while it ranked 49th in the prevalence of mental health disease. This suggests that when people of the state know that they suffer from a disorder, they don’t hesitate to seek treatment.

Assists in Comorbidity



Many times, patients have more than one disorder, but the symptoms may not provide enough information about the other diseases present. A neuropsychological evaluation helps in comorbid diagnoses. Usually, children experience learning difficulties, along with emotional issues and behavioral problems. Understanding the disorder that is causing these problems is essential. If the child is treated only for ADHD, the problems may persist. Neuropsychological testing helps in diagnosing the presence of more than one disorder.

Helps Diagnose Which Variant/s of ADHD Are Prevalent



ADHD has three variants, Predominantly Inattentive Type, PredominantlyHyperactive/Impulsive Type, and Combined Type. A neuropsychologist, through various tests, can decide which of these three variants are present in the patient. It helps in effective treatment strategies.

Conclusion



Many Colorado Springs citizens have ADHD. Neuropsychological testing in Colorado Springs has proved to be a useful tool in planning effective treatment strategies. With the right intervention, Colorado can now have a healthier population.