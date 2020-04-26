Shouldn’t Alienate Community for Mistake, Says Mohan Bhagwat as Muslims Face Blame for Covid Spread

New Delhi: Alluding to the recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation that is said to have resulted in a surge in coronavirus cases, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that we should not alienate a community due to the mistakes.

“It was the responsibility of the administration to keep law and order in check. If someone has made a mistake, we should not alienate the community. Community leaders should tell people not to be angry and get misled. There are anti-India forces who are waiting to use this to break the country,” Bhagwat said during an online address.

The congregation was held in the national capital’s Nizamuddin area in March and several of those who attended it and then travelled across the country tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Nizamuddin area has been declared as a Covid-19 hotspot.

India’s communal fault lines, still stressed by deadly riots over a new naturalization law that excludes Muslims, were split wide open by the allegations against Jamaat. Politicians in Bharatiya Janata Party were also quoted on TV and in newspapers describing the Jamaat incident as “corona terrorism”.

False news targeting Muslims began to circulate, including video clips purportedly showing congregation members spitting on authorities. The clips were quickly proven to be fake, yet by April 1, the hashtag “CoronaJihad” was trending on Twitter in India.

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had also said that the entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for one group’s “crime”, and asserted that most of the minority community members have condemned the group’s action.