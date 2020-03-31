Shraddha Kapoor Works Out on Terrace Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Videos

Shraddha Kapoor has been constantly interacting with her fans on social media by sharing pictures and videos amid countrywide lockdown. The actress has once again delighted her fans with her terrace workout clips.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Being Home.” She also used the hashtags stay safe and stay home to urge people to remain indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a comment on her post, writing, “Hehehehe too good this app is (sic).”

The Baaghi 3 actress, few days ago, shared view of the clear sky from her terrace. This workout clip shared by the actress got enormous love from her followers.

The Ek Villain star had shared a throwback picture from her childhood. In this image, she can be seen wearing a white dress.

As soon as Shraddha uploaded the picture, it got flooded with comments and likes.

As the country is under a 21-day lockdown, Shraddha advised her fans to follow it and not to venture out of their homes during these days on Instagram.

Shraddha has urged netizens to use this time to do productive things like learning something new or doing meditation. She recommended them that they can also use this time to practice a healthy lifestyle and spend time with their families.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube