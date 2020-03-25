Shreyas Iyer eager to prove mettle in Test cricket

Test cricket is ultimate test of batsmanship and Shreyas Iyer is now “eargerly waiting” to don the India whites after having cemented his place in the limited-overs format.

The stylish right-hander has already made a mark as a No. 4 in white ball formats and there is a buzz that he may replace a big name in the middle-order in Tests.

Asked about his Test ambitions, Shreyas during an interactive session on Twitter said: “It is the ultimate test. It’s every cricketer’s dream to play Test cricket. I’m eagerly waiting for my opportunity to represent my country in whites also.”

Shreyas, who is also the skipper of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and has worked with Ricky Pointing, also said the amount of freedom that the former Aussie skipper gives to a player is unbelievable.

“He is an outstanding coach to work under and the amount of freedom he gives you is mesmerizing,” he added when asked about Ponting’s coaching style.

Shreyas also had words of gratitude for his India team-mate and senior pro Rohit Sharma.

“(Rohit) is a very good personality to be around. He’s very motivating, caring towards his team-mates,” said Shreyas about Sharma.

When asked to describe his India captain Virat Kohli in one word, he replied, “Relentless”.

The middle-order batsman also picked former India pacer Zaheer Khan as his all time favorite India bowler and Jemimah Rodriques as his favorite women’s cricketer.