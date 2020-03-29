Shrink Your Wardrobe: Now is the time to declutter and rediscover your style

Let’s face it. We are living in the times of social distancing and there is so much you can and cannot do. Last year, Konmari expert, Marie Kondo did urge to rethink the cluttered life that we all are leading and the things that don’t ‘bring us joy’. The things we need or want around us that are actually not more than a mental hook and especially in the age of lockdown, everything we own seems essential. Clutter has become a prolonged way of life these days and let’s face it, many of us are compulsive hoarders be is clothes, collectibles, accessories, decoratives, stationery and even the basics for that matter.

Getting rid of many possessions is not an easy process as there is a paranoid sense of attachment with these things we buy or receive. But now as we are homebound and work from home is the reality, the next time we step is a distant dream. We all are mostly in are basic sweats and pyjamas these days but we do gawk at our overwhelming closets from time to time we cluttered over a long period of time. They also represent the mental and physical evolution we went through in the process of figuring out who we are and how we want to be seen and understood. But there is of course a lot of it and it must have made you anxious at many levels. Too many choices.

The minimalists are definitely winning in such times as they are always ‘doing the least’ they can. Give it a try and make space in your wardrobe not for the new, the future buys as that is an indefinite question amid the widespread endemic but for all the things you actually want to wear and have access to those pieces that are buried under a giant pile of those many similar shirts you bought over a period of time either to be safe or mark your style territory.

Here’s what you can do:

First and foremost, begin

It’s tough but one must begin from somewhere. Get it all out and begin stacking all kinds in sections. Keep your least favourite things aside. Don’t throw them away. Keep them aside. Keep the textures ones away from the simpler fabrics.

Get rid of the repetitive

Sorting apparels in terms of colour is also a great idea. Create a mental palette and place garments accordingly. In this process, you might end up creating some fabulous set of separates alongside discovering your most preferred shade of a hue.

Reinvent, recycle

Pay special attention to clothes you are bored with. For instance, if a you have outgrown denim, see how you can recycle it into something else, like a pair of shorts or a denim bag is also not a bad idea. Same with skirts, skirts, tops among other things. Give those a new life with small changes. See if you want to turn that midi-skirt into a dress.

Give away

You can totally give away some of the pieces you do not wish to wear anymore. If you are not sure than in that case box them up and place them in one of those unused top shelves. You can take a call later.

