Shriya Saran says husband Andrei turned away from hospital despite Covid-19 symptoms: ‘Doctors overwhelmed, asked us to go’

Actor Shriya Saran has revealed her husband Andrei Koscheev had Covid-19 symptoms like dry cough and fever but was turned away from the hospital in Barcelona and was asked to live in quarantine. The two have been living in Spain, which is among the countries worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing the experience, Shriya told Times of India in an interview, “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

Shriya also opened up about their second marriage anniversary on March 13, which turned out to be the day when they realised the seriousness of the situation. She said, “We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That’s when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go.”

Shriya and Andrei got married as per Hindu traditions in Udaipur. Shriya is known for her role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the 2015 hit film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Phamous in 2018. She has also been working in South cinema and made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu last year.

