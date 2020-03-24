Shruti Haasan, dad Kamal Haasan, mom Sarika, sister Akshara self isolate in separate houses

Actor Shruti Haasan has revealed that her entire family has different travel histories and everyone is self-isolating – in different apartments and houses. While Sarika and Shruti are in Mumbai in different apartments, Kamal and Akshara are in separate houses in Chennai.

Shruti returned from London 10 days earlier and has been under self-quarantine ever since. Shruti told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I am used to being by myself. The difficult part is not having the option to go out and the looming fear of what all of this means for us. People have started taking it seriously in the last few days. Thankfully, by the time I returned, the shoots were also getting cancelled. My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn’t make sense for us to isolate together. That’s the decision I feel people should make.”

On Monday, Shruti posted pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote, “I hope everyone’s ok ? I’m learning a lot about myself and im super glad I’m someone who enjoys my own company so much it’s good to use this time to introspect and ease into ourselves in silence. stay home , stay positive take care and sending everyone lots of love and light #stayhome #selfcare #selfiesnonstop #stayfit.”

“I read this quote, ‘If you can’t spend time with yourself, it means you are not good company’. Someone I spoke to today mentioned that they had to meet a friend once in a while. Another person, on the social media, was talking about socialdistancing but with five other people around. It doesn’t work like that. These are educated people who are expected to be more responsible. I have no one at home with me, not even my domestic help. It’s just me and Clara, my cat,” she further told the tabloid.

