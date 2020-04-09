Shruti Haasan says Tamannaah is brutally honest about what she feels: ‘She doesn’t feel the need to be mean about people’

Actor Shruti Haasan has said her close friend and actor Tamannaah Bhatia is a patient and kind person, adding that she is also “brutally honest”.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Shruti as saying, “Tamannaah is someone I genuinely respect. She is a very patient, kind and calm person and I had learnt a lot from her. The most important thing is that she is brutally honest about what she feels to herself. She doesn’t feel the need to be mean about people or judge them.”

Last year, Shruti had jokingly said in a chat show that she would have married Tamannaah if she were a man. Asked to name someone she would like to ask for a date if she were a man, Shruti said, “If I were a guy, who would I take out on a date, Tamannaah! Actually, if I were a man, I would marry Tammy. She is such a good girl, I won’t let her go easily.”

Shruti opened up about what causes her fluctuating weight and why she chose to get lip fillers, in an interview last month. Talking about her struggle with PCOS and dysmenorrhea, Shruti had said, “It makes every menstrual cycle really painful for me. We can’t talk about it, because of the stigma attached to it and lack of awareness. There are many women like me, grappling with mood swings, weight gain, excess hair, hair loss, pimples and a lot more, that come with the territory. Every month is a battle.”

