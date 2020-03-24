Shruti Seth is happy to be home amid coronavirus lockdown: ‘I am getting to hang out with my daughter, I would barely see her’

Shruti Seth has recently delivered varied performances on TV and web shows and is now happy to be home as government has announced lockdown to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The actor plays a vamp on a daily soap, a soldier in The Forgotten Army and a mother who embraces nature in hew new web show, Mentalhood. After shooting till the 11th hour before all shoots were halted, Shruti is now confined to her house and is valuing every moment spent with her daughter.

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about her portrayal of a mother in Mentalhood, working with Karisma Kapoor and her time with her daughter as they stay indoors in self-isolation. Excerpts:

You yourself have a daughter. How different are you from the character you played in Mentalhood?

I think we all are a little bit of all the characters that you see on the show. There is not one stereotype of a mother. I am sure a lot of mothers must have seen different shades of themselves in all the characters in Mentalhood. I probably won’t be like Ajo (Sandhya Mridul’s character of a very controlling mom), I am sure I am not that kind of mother at all. I am probably a mix of Miera, Diksha and Namrata because I am a working mom. These three are probably the closest to who I am as a parent.

Would you justify the mother you played on the show?

I don’t think anyone needs to justify why they are who they are. Everyone has likes and dislikes and life experiences which make them who they are. Yes, of course, if you see that what you’re doing is harming your child, then there is definitely a reason to evaluate your parenting style. But I don’t think anyone needs to justify why they are the kind of parents they are. It’s a work in progress and I think everyone is just a good enough parent and do what’s right. You can’t be the best parent, you can be a good enough parent.

On the show, each of our characters end up causing a little bit of harm. But like I say, you are not on a job, there’s no manual on how to be a parent.

How was it working with Karisma and others on Mentalhood?

We totally had a blast and a great time working together. It was like a non-stop party. This really brings a lot of positivity on the set. As far as Karisma is concerned, we have seen her as a reigning Bollywood star back in the day and then she took a long gap when she had her kids. But it’s amazing how light she wears her fame and popularity. She was great fun and really wonderful to work with everybody. I think the credit primarily goes to director Karishma Kohli who created that kind of atmosphere. And now seeing all the love for the show, we are missing shooting together. Let’s see if we unite for the second season.

You also appeared in a web show, The Forgotten Army. Do you have more web shows in the pipeline?

Right now everything is on hold amid the health crisis that we are facing. The only show I am doing right now is one on Star Plus – Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do. It’s a daily show in which I play an out and out vamp. I’ve actually never done this in my career so I’m thoroughly enjoying that. Now it’s on Hotstar. It’s completely contradictory to anything I have ever done so far. It feels very nice to be able to play so many different characters.

How have you been dealing with the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak?

Honestly, I had been shooting for a daily show so I have been working non-stop. I can’t express how happy I am to be home. I am glad I am getting a chance to hang out with my daughter. While I was shooting, I would barely see her. I would only see her in the morning when she goes to school and I go to shoot. I am enjoying the rest and right now it’s the time for everyone to stay indoors and be safe.

Have you made some changes to your routine during this time?

Nothing, I’m just staying indoors. I stocked whatever requirements we had. Currently, we are practising staying at home because there’s nothing else we can do. I would like to request everyone ‘Please don’t be stupid and reckless’. None of us know what’s coming our way, I am sure it’s already out there. We just need to practice social distancing and remain away from each other at the moment. So please stay home.

