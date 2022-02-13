Shudder’s ‘The Seed’ trailer is a very gory, very wild ride

There are some horror movies that look so gloriously ridiculous you can’t help but want to watch.

The Seed — an alien invasion horror from writer/director Sam Walker — looks set to fall firmly into this category, following a group of friends on a weekend holiday in the Mojave desert, a trip that gets interrupted when something slimy crash-lands in the pool.

Cue a spectacularly silly romp that falls somewhere between comedy, b-grade sci-fi, and body horror, and looks set to be either a) brilliantly terrible or b) terribly brilliant. (Be warned, though, even the trailer is pretty gross, so probably one to avoid watching over breakfast.)

The Seed drops on Shudder March 10.

Want more?