Shuttler Sai Praneeth contributes for COVID-19 relief

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday contributed Rs four lakh for the battle against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Praneeth donated Rs three lakh to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs one lakh to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“I contributed 3 lakhs for PM relief fund and 1 lakh for telangana state CM relief fund as my part in this fight against covid-19 . Hope my contributions help the nation in this tough situation. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS,” Praneeth tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parupalli Kashyap donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19. He also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 5,194, including 4,643 active cases in the country. While 401 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 149 deaths have taken place across the country.