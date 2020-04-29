Shweta Pandit delivered daughter in Italy amid Coronavirus outbreak, reveals why it she didn’t share the news earlier | Bollywood Life

Singer Shweta Pandit and her husband Ivano Fucci have been living in Florence, Italy for the last six months. They have seen how badly the European nation suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak. Amidst such trying times, the singer was blessed with a lovely daughter in the month of February. However, Shweta shared the good news with her fans only now. The singer didn’t feel it was right to share the happy news back then, looking at how everything around them was so difficult. She chose to break the news now, as things are finally getting back to normal in Italy. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I wake up to the sirens of ambulances,’ singer Shweta Pandit reveals the grave situation of Italy

Talking about delivering a child amid coronavirus outbreak, Shweta Pandit told Times Of India, “It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness.” Also Read – Indian Idol 11: Anu Malik steps down as judge amidst resurfacing #MeToo allegations

Also Read – Shweta Pandit slams Hema Sardesai for supporting #MeToo accused Anu Malik: Disgusted with this statement

Shweta and Ivano have named their daughter, Izana, which means ‘most powerful’. Meanwhile, the singer further revealed that the most challenging part for her during pregnancy was to stay away from her family. ” I never thought that I’d be able to take care of a newborn, but I’ve surprised myself,” she said.

Earlier, Shweta had shared about how she was living in Italy with her husband amid the COVID-19 outbreak. ” People seem to have accepted the lockdown. The squares are empty, and the usual morning crowds are nowhere to be seen. I saw how quickly the authorities took the decisions — they value human life more than the billions they will lose due to this lockdown,” she had said.

Anyway, here’s congratulating the couple on the arrival of their baby girl. We extend our warm wishes to the singer as she embarks on a new journey in her life.

