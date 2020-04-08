Shweta Tiwari gives a haircut to son Reyansh amid lockdown: ‘Always be yourself, unless you can be a barber’

Actor Shweta Tiwari is making the best of her time with family as she spends days inside her house amid the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. She turned barber for her son Reyansh Kohli and also shared pictures of the process on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Shweta had her head wrapped in a towel while her 3-year-old son is prepped for his haircut. In another image, Shweta is seen cutting his hair as he sits silently. In yet another picture, the mother-son duo is seen in a similar sitting. All the pictures are from her balcony and one is shot in the evening while all other pictures are from daytime.

Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote on Instagram, “Always be yourself, unless you can be a Barber #nanhayatri #stayhome #haircut.” She received love and appreciation from her industry colleagues and friends. “Awwwww…. That is so so so sweet,” Karanvir Bohar wrote. Actor Teejay Sidhu also responded to the post and wrote, “Haha! Awesome Shweta!! Multi tasking Mom!! Love it!” Vikas Kalantari was rather perplexed with Shweta’s facial expressions and commented, “Itne gusse se kaat rahe ho.”

Shweta also has a daughter from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary, Palak. Shweta divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh was born three years later on November 27, 2016. On Tuesday, she also shared another video of her daughter Palak. “A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri,” she wrote alongside the video.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola.

