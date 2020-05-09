Shweta Tiwari on life post split with Abhinav Kohli: I can’t afford to be depressed or sulk as I am the only earning member | Bollywood Life

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most talented actresses of telly town. She has been in the industry since a long time and who can forget her as our original Prerna Sharma. She has impressed us all with her amazing performances and has proved that she is the best. The actress recently had divorced her husband Abhinav Kohli and her life has been difficult since the start. She had to go through so many things in her life and has handled her kids as a single mother. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, she spoke about how she could manage so many things with grace and also said that she cannot be depressed now as she is the only earning member. Shweta Tiwari said, “That is also because I have so many responsibilities, so many people to look after. I can’t afford to be depressed, or sulk, or let myself go in the drains because I have my daughter, my son, have my house to look after. I am the only earning member, I am the only strongest, I think I am the man-woman of the house.” Also Read – Shweta Tiwari is a ‘multi-tasking mom’, turns barber for son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter Palak Tiwari had been with her in all these times. Palak also spoke about her mother and seeing her struggle. She said, “Not just my mom, even the generation before that, I think they are very strong women. They don’t need support including me. But, I think I do everything I do because I genuinely believe in everything she does. I am not blinded by anything. I have seen everything with my own eyes. I had time to make decisions for myself and I know that whatever she does, she does from a good place. She has never done anything evil. So it is not hard to support someone whom you have never seen doing anything wrong. It just comes naturally.” Also Read – Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak reveals how her mother does upper body workout by lifting her little brother — watch video

