Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak bought make-up worth Rs 1.8 lakh on 16th birthday

Television actor Shweta Tiwari revealed that her daughter Palak Tiwari racked up a bill of Rs 1.8 lakh while shopping for her 16th birthday. Shweta, who was pregnant with son Reyansh at the time, wanted another daughter initially but changed her mind after this.

“When she turned 16, I was pregnant with Reyansh. At that time, I kept saying, ‘I want another girl.’ On her 16th birthday, she shopped for make-up worth Rs 1,80,000. Such expensive products. Each eyeshadow was worth Rs 7,000-8,000,” Shweta said about Palak in an interview with Pinkvilla.

“I came out, I called my family and I said, ‘This time, I want a son. I can’t afford so much. I cannot have another daughter,’” she added.

Palak called herself Shweta’s ‘trial and error kid’ and said that her mother had ‘phases’. “Growing up, I would have to learn and sort of detect where she is at currently and ask her things accordingly. There was a phase where she was like, ‘Oh, you want this? Buy it. You want that? Let me get you five of that.’ And in another year or so, she was like, ‘Are you serious? Do you think money grows on trees?’” she said.

Shweta became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008, and has also acted in shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jaane Kya Baat Hui and Begusarai. In 2011, she won the fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She was last seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, the shoot of which has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Palak wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother and become an actor. However, she has turned down a number of offers as she wants to groom herself properly before taking the plunge.

