Sia Drops Surprise Song ‘Saved My Life’ – Read Lyrics & Listen Now!





Sia just dropped her brand new song, “Saved My Life”!

The musician first performed the hot new track on COVID is No Joke Live comedy special this week, which benefited frontline health workers.

The event featured a mix of sketches, stand-up comedy and heart-felt messages to help raise critical funding for Americares COVID-19 response.

The song was written with Dua Lipa, and it’s so good!

You can stream the song below, and pick it up on Apple Music now!

Click inside to get the lyrics to Sia’s “Saved My Life” surprise song…

