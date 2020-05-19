Sia Opens Up About Adopting Her Two Sons in 2019 – Watch! (Video)

Sia is opening up about expanding her family!

The “Together” singer got candid about adopting two sons during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1′s The Morning Mash Up.

“I did. I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 – they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them,” she revealed when asked about reports of adopting a son.

She went on to talk about how they’re handling quarantine amid the pandemic.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one moreso than the other. But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” Sia went on to say.

She recently dropped a surprise song for a good cause as well.

Sia’s interview with The Morning Mash Up will air in full on Thursday (May 21) at 8:30 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Watch Sia explain…