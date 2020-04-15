SIC introduce virtual tournament to fill track action void

PETALING JAYA: It is quiet at Sepang International Circuit but there is an intense battle going on in the virtual world.

The Motorsport Association of Malaysia (MAM) recently introduced the MAM Lockdown Virtual Championship to fill the void caused by suspension of all track activities due to Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

MAM president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir is excited with the new initiative for a virtual showdown.

“We received the limit of 210 participants on this e-platform. The fastest 48 players were then selected to compete in the four championship rounds, ” said Mokhzani.

“Virtual race and professional race car drivers like Tengku Djan Ley, Leonna Chin, Mitchell Cheah and Ady Rahimi have qualified to join the virtual championship.”

The virtual championship consists of four rounds that will be played on four different virtual circuits which includes Sepang International Circuit, Stowe Circuit (United Kingdom), RaceRoom Raceway Circuit (France) and Portimao Circuit (Portugal).

Each round consists of two races per category with the drivers divided into two categories – novice and elite.