Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Boys Locker Room controversy ‘disgusting’, Richa Chadha says it’s a ‘multi-faceted problem’

Siddhant Chaturvedi has slammed the ‘Boys Locker Room’ and ‘Girl Locker Room’ controversy as ‘disgusting’ and compared it to deadly viruses. Sharing a post on Instagram, Siddhant weighed in on the controversy.

Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from Delhi has stirred up a storm . The students engaged in conversations about rape, and sexually objectified and shared photos of several underage girls.

In his post, Siddhant showed how locker room also belonged in the same family as the coronaviruses. “Extreme Red zones. #BoysLockerRoom #GirlsLockerRoom Disgusting,” he captioned his post.

Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker also talked about the controversy. “This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon,” tweeted Richa Chadha.

Swara Bhasker expressed: “#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents and teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!”

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police have detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. As many as 22 other boys have also have been identified.

