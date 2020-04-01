Siddhant Chaturvedi: ‘I wrote my first poem for a girl I liked, she threw it away’

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a passion not only for acting but also writing poetry. He often shares his verses on Instagram, where they are enthusiastically lapped up by fans, but did you know that his first-ever poem was not so well received?

On Komal Nahta’s chat show, Siddhant revealed that the girl he presented his first poem to, threw it away when she realised that it was not entirely original. “I wrote my first poem for a girl I liked. She read it and it was very much inspired by William Wordsworth’s Daffodils (I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud). She kind of figured it out and she was like, ‘Okay, you’re a copycat’ and she threw it away. That was my first,” he said.

Siddhant acted in web series Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge before bursting on the Bollywood scene with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he played a street rapper named MC Sher. His performance received rave reviews and he was flooded with offers.

After Gully Boy, Siddhant signed Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will be seen alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh. The sequel to the 2006 hit takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo – Saif and Rani, and Siddhant and Sharvari.

Siddhant will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film is a “domestic noir”, Deepika revealed in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about having his hands full with films, Siddhant told IANS, “I have other projects lined up. So, yes I am now jumping from one character to another and living their lives. Ek time tha main vela tha, ab toh bahut kaam kar raha hoon (there was a time when I was jobless, now I have lots of work). God is kind.”

