Siddhant Chaturvedi on his nepotism remark on Ananya Panday: It was not meant to be taken like that | Bollywood Life

Ananya Panday was heavily trolled during the start of the year and the decade when memes from her roundtable conference with other young talented individuals went viral for her remarks on nepotism. Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame had been a part of the interview as well and his comment on Ananya's remarks has made him a hero and people started all this meme hullabaloo at his expense. And now, MC Sher from Zoya Akhtar's award-winning film has clarified his remark saying that it was never meant to be taken as it has been.

Yes, you read that right. First things first, to brush your memories, Ananya Panday had said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

What seems like a jibe at Ananya's statement, the Gully Boy had gone on to say, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai." Clarifying his above-mentioned statement, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor, said, "And I just concluded so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start point and endpoint of the struggle. I guess the internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that."

Well, now that you know what actually had happened, what are your thoughts? We are slightly confused about the same. Anyway, Ananya and Siddhant are going to feature in Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age romantic drama film.

