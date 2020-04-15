Siddhath Malhotra Finally Breaks His Silence after His Song ‘Masakali 2.0’ Faces Lots of Flak

We recently updated all our readers about the new version of the song Masakali from Delhi 6 that has been recreated with the name of Masakali2.0 . Many people didn’t like the song and they say that it did not match the level of music director A R Rahman .

As the original version was created by Rahman , sung by Mohit Chauhan and the lyrics were written by famous Prasoon Joshi , upon asking about the song , they also had a negative remark and they are actually disappointed by the director Tanishq Bagchi . Prasoon Joshi called it “the sanctity of original music and poetry.” . When the song got viral , Rahman tweeted a link of the original song and wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations.” . While singer Mohit Chauhan said that it’s unjustified to recreate an old song without even consulting its original creator.

Now comes the actors who performed in the song . In the quarantine days , actor Siddharth Malhotra had a video call with Rajeev Masand .

When asked if he’s following the controversy surrounding the remix track, Sidharth said, “Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happened vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say–I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team–but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad.”

Further, when asked if he understands the idea behind the outrage considering and the principle of remixing and rehashing old songs, Sidharth responded by saying, “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid.”

However, the actor believes that the trend of remixes is dying now. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song.”

