Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria In The Reprised Version Of Masakali Music Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

The mogul of recent remixes and reprised versions strike again. While it may have seemed like the global pandemic has bought most of us to the keel, entertainers across the globe are trying to keep is occupied by giving us things to look forward to. The latest in that lot is a music video that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Their pairing in Marjaavaan received a huge thumbs up from the audience, due to their chemistry. Both of them will be seen romancing each other again in Tanishk Bagchi‘s recreated version of the hit Delhi-6 track Masakali.

Masakali 2.0, it has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, with additional lyrics by Tanishk. The original was composed by A.R Rahman. Choreographed and directed by Adil Shaikh, it has been designed as a naughty-romantic track, featuring Sid and Tara sneaking into a hotel room and finally getting caught. While the original only had a make voice in it, a female voice has been introduced in this one.

Talking about shooting for the music video, Siddharth said:

Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation. That time, we unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun, did masti. That was the feeling on the set. I’m looking forward to it.

Here’s what Tara had to say about the same:

“Masakali 2.0 was wonderful to film and such fun to rehearse for. Sid and I rehearsed only once but we managed to shoot the whole song so quickly and effortlessly, it was a breeze! Masakali is such a loved song from Delhi-6 and it’s so catchy despite being a mid-tempo tune. I loved the original version and I think Bhushanji and Tanishk have re-imagined Masakali 2.0 beautifully. Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun and sexy spin which I love! It’s amazing to have had yet another great song to work on.

The song will be out on 8th April 2020.