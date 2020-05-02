Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill offer condolences as two #SidNaaz fans pass away | Bollywood Life

It is indeed bleak times we are living in. The coronavirus pandemic is taking lives and some young lives are also being lost. In a sad development, a couple of #SidNaaz fans passed away. One of them, Sidharth Jamwal was a loyal follower of Sidharth Shukla. The other one was a young lady, Sanam who was suffering from brain cancer for the past few months. It seems she passed away after a panic attack. The demise of the two left the #SidNaaz fandom depressed. They paid condolences to the two through hashtags, #RipSanam and #RIPSidharthJamwal. The news came to the notice of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who have also condoled the deaths. Also Read – Ashutosh Kaushik, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra — here are the TV newsmakers of the week

Sidharth Shukla who wished a speedy recovery to a couple of his fans suffering from COVID-19 sent out a condolence tweet. Shehnaaz Gill also mourned their demise. This is indeed sad news. What is even more unfortunate is that Sidharth Jamwal had apparently lost his mother a few days back. Families of the two have accepted the condolences from fellow fans. Shehnaaz Gill wrote on Twitter, “TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEMAND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM.” The duo have been telling fans to stay safe during this period. Also Read – 3 reasons why Shehnaaz Gill is the emerging social media queen

TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM ?? AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2020

@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill one of u r fan gone today due to corona my heart with his family #RIP brother om shanti pic.twitter.com/Le7FNthhbZ — RIP IRFHAN SIR& Rishikapoor sir (@naveen_autobots) May 1, 2020

Really sorry for your loss brother … but I am sure your at a better place …. RIP — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 2, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are not the only celebs who are bereaved. Even Rashami Desai lost a fan to COVID-19. We had the successive deaths of two Bollywood legends, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in two days. With the pandemic affecting more and more lives, we can only pray for safety!

