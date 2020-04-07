Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to star in two more music videos after success of Bhula Dunga: report

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will star in two more music videos. This follows the success of their first song, Bhula Dunga.

According to a new report in Spotboye, the two will romance each other again after Bhula Dunga turned out to be a hit online, garnering as much as 45 million in a week’s time. Bigg Boss 13 pair continue to be a hit even after the reality TV show ended.

The music video, shot in Mumbai’s Madh island just before the coronavirus lockdown came into place, was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

The romantic song’s video showcases the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, not everyone was impressed by the lead pair’s chemistry. Another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said she saw no chemistry between the two, leading to a troll attack.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

“I just said that I don’t see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami (Desai) together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody. People are defaming Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz’s fans only are responsible for that. In fact, I had even called Sidharth to praise him,” Devoleena had later said

While Shehnaaz has never hidden her feelings for Sidharth, the latter has called her a “dear friend”. Defining his relationship with Shehnaaz, Sidharth had told IANS: “She’s a dear friend.” Talking about the bond, he had added, “Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

.