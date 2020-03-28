Sidharth Shukla does household chores with ease in self isolation, shares new video

Bigg Boss 13 star Sidharth Shukla has been sharing videos and pictures from his self isolation period. The latest video shared by the actor shows him cleaning utensils, dusting, chopping onions and sweeping the floor. This is the opposite to what audiences saw on Bigg Boss, where he either fought with co-contestants and did little to no work.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Days Of Quarantine! Click the link in my bio to watch the full video!” Sidharth looks intent on doing his job well. On Friday, Sidharth was seen cooking a spicy cauliflower dish in a video he shared on his Instagram stories.

Sidharth, who won the Bigg Boss 13 title earlier this year, is remembered also because of his chemistry with fellow contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. On March 24, while India was under lockdown, a song called Bhula Dunga, featuring the two, was unveiled. The duo had shot for the song before the Covid-19 lockdown came into force.

Talking about his relationship with Shehnaaz, Sidharth had told IANS, “Working with Shehnaaz has been fabulous. She is a fun loving person who brings a lot of positive energy! It’s been great working with Shehnaaz.” “Shehnaaz is spontaneous and fun and hence working with her overall lightens the mood,” he had added.

Speaking about the song, Sidharth had said, “It’s been a fantastic experience working on this song and it’s truly a fabulous team! Darshan is a fabulous singer and extremely talented, Punit Pathak is stellar at his work and the entire team working on the project is fabulous. Everyone has put in so much hard work into the song and I am grateful for the positive feedback we are garnering.”

Sidharth had won Bigg Boss 13 after a tough battle with another popular contestant from the show, Asim Riaz. Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh were the other finalists on the show.

(With IANS inputs)

