Sidharth Shukla FORCED to give in to fans’ demand, says ‘Please don’t make this into a habit’ | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is over but the fan mania around the top three contestants simply refuses to die down. While Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are pretty active on Instagram, Tik Tok and Snapchat, it is not the case with Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner is not much active on social media. He had been using Twitter for a few years but that was about it. Sidharth Shukla opened an Instagram account just before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house that too because well-wishers advised him to do so. Sidharth Shukla has often spoken about how he is not at all social media savvy and will take time to jump on the bandwagon. However, his fans want some update on a daily basis. Some of them got together to trend #SidKiSelfie. Now, the actor absolutely hates taking selfies and it is known to his fans.

But he was forced to give in seeing the demand. He put up a picture of him dressed simply in deep blue denims and a grey tee. Sidharth had a slight stubble too. He wrote, "You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this …. couldn't help had to give in …. but please don't make this a habit…love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.."

You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this …. couldn’t help had to give in …. but please don’t make this a habit ? love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie pic.twitter.com/25UhgbpdP4 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2020

The Balika Vadhu actor has often that the win belongs to his fans. With fans trending in millions throughout Bigg Boss 13, he became the most tweeted contestant ever. In fact, the craze for the top three is undiminished even though the season is over. Sidharth Shukla in an interview to Hindustan Times spoke about how he was embarrassed to talk about loss of work during the lockdown given the plight of India's daily wage workers. He said, "The pandemic will cause a huge loss to the economics around the world and people. And if I'm one of them, I don't think it is such a big deal. It is embarrassing to even talk about my loss today. I feel sorry for the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time. I am glad there are people helping as many of them as possible in this dire situation. Many, who lose a job today, might get one in the future. But these workers live hand-to-mouth and it is a question of life and death. Their suffering is unimaginable."

