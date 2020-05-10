‘Sidharth Shukla is an adorable brat,’ says THIS popular TV actress | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla is one of the hottest and talented actors of TV industry. During his Bigg Boss 13, stint we witnessed mega support for Sidharth Shukla and needless to say, maximum of them were girls. Not even fans, many TV celebs came out in support of Dil Se Dil Tak actor. And now, a TV actress is all praises for him and his logical reasonings in Bigg Boss 13. We are talking about Aishwarya Sakhuja, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 along with Sidharth Shukla. Also Read – #MothersDay: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a heartwarming message for mom Rita Shukla

During a live chat with a portal, Aishwarya said, “I know him (Sidharth Shukla) from our stint in KKK7. We were paired together for several stunts. It was fun working with him. He is an adorable brat. I was quite shocked to witness his ‘logical side’ in Bigg Boss 13. I was like how did Shukla become so logical? He had a logical explanation to everything which was impressive. I always knew that he is short-tempered, but being so logical was something that came as a surprise”. She added, “I don’t know Sidharth that well but yes, having spent around 45 days during the shoot for Khatron, I learned a few things about him. I’m not good at keeping in touch and I believe so is he and hence we couldn’t connect post the show but I and Shukla enjoy each other’s company”. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh on her marriage plans: ‘As of now, the plan is to find the right man’

The actress earlier talked about her married life with us and said, “5 years of marriage has been very evolving for both of us. It has not always been La La. We had our shares of ups ad dows. All married couples go through the same or the other. But I feel Rohit and me, we have had such horrid time in the past two years, in terms of our personal and professional lives. I really hope the next five years are fun for us. From traveling to places to sitting at home and laughing at Kapil Sharma jokes – I want our life to be more fun than the last two years.”

