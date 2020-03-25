Sidharth Shukla on chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill: ‘She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy’

TV actor Sidharth Shukla has claimed he is receiving “great feedback” for his first music video with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, Bhula Doonga. He also said that Shehnaaz is a fun person and “brings so much positive energy to all those around her”.

Sidharth told Spotboye in an interview, “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation!”

Also read: Vir Das, Raj Nayak blame PM’s speech writers for panic buying after lockdown call

The music video released earlier this week and marks Shehnaaz and Sidharth first project together, after Bigg Boss 13. Fans of the reality show and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, going on to say she loves him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her, though his feelings were visible in his actions while inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz also featured on another reality show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz, along with Paras Chhabra, were supposed to find their life partners on the show, which ended earlier than scheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shootings for Bollywood films, TV shows and the likes were stalled earlier last week as government authorities announced closure of cinema halls,schools, colleges, malls and more and advised citizens to avoid going to public places unless absolutely necessary. Following the increasing number of cases, the central government on Tuesday, announced a complete lockdown across the country to avoid further spreading of the novel virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more