Sidharth Shukla posts a new pic after fans demand a selfie from Bigg Boss 13 winner, says ‘your wish.. my command’. See pic

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gave in to the demands of his fans and obliged them with a new picture, after they trended the hashtag #SidKiSelfie.

A clearly embarrassed Sidharth wrote, while sharing the picture: “You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this …. couldn’t help had to give in …. but please don’t make this a habit love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie.” According to a report in Spotboye, fans of the star began using the hashtag SidKiSelfie to demand a fresh picture from the actor amid coronavirus lockdown.

You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this …. couldn’t help had to give in …. but please don’t make this a habit 😋 love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie pic.twitter.com/25UhgbpdP4 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2020

After the star had obliged though some others teased him to beware of the demands of fans as they might begin trending the other embarrassing hashtags. A user wrote back: “After this, SidFan Girls will be like #SidKiPuppi #SidKaSixPack #SidKeBiceps #SidKeLegs Soch lo Siddy boi Fan Girls ke demand badhne wale #SidKiSelfie.”

On the work front, Sidharth saw the release of his first music video after winning Bigg Boss’s latest season. Teaming up with Shehnaaz Gill, Bhula Dunga, did phenomenally well online after its release on March 24. So much so that there are now plans to have two more music videos with the same cast, as per another report in Spotboye.

Bhula Dunga turned out to be a major hit online, picking up as much as 45 million views in a week’s time. Shot in Mumbai’s Madh Island, days before the national lockdown began, it was unveiled by Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was all too visible in the music video. While Shehnaaz has never hidden her feelings for Sidharth, he has always maintained that she is a friend. Sidharth had told IANS: “She’s a dear friend. Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house.”

