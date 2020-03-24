Sidharth Shukla REACTS on Bhula Dunga’s success: ‘We are happy with the tremendous feedback’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Fans of #SidNaaz are on cloud nine. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga has crossed six million views on You Tube in six hours. The song has also got more than a million likes. It is a huge record for anyone. Fans are loving the emotional soulful ballad sung by Darshan Raval. The song was filmed in Madh Island, days before the country and state went down in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. An ecstatic Sidharth Shukla told BollywoodLife, “It’s been a fantastic experience working on this song and it’s truly a fabulous team! Darshan is a fabulous singer and extremely talented. Punit Pathak is stellar at his work. And of course, it’s great working with Shehnaaz once again. It’s truly a beautiful song! The entire team has worked very hard and we are happy with the tremendous feedback we have got.”

#SidNaaz is a mania in the world of social media and fans are thrilled to see them together after Bigg Boss 13. For many, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the best Bigg Boss couple ever. The craze for them is unprecedented. The best part is that both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have a strong fan base that works immensely in their favour.

In fact, their friendship is also the talk of the town. Indeep Bakshi told BollywoodLife, “Shehnaaz Gill is a wonderful girl. When I said that, what I meant is that no girl is foolish enough to proclaim loudly on national TV that she is in love with someone, if there is nothing. Sidharth cares deeply about her. He loves her immensely, but there may not be a in relationship like everyone is assuming.” He also said that it is good that they’re exploring the situation in the real world.

