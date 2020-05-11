Sidharth Shukla’s love for Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana is heartwarming; says, ‘It is filled with love’ | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla is a mama’s boy and the most adorable one at that. The actor has time and again spoken about his mother and with such warmth that it could move anyone. While Sidharth was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 the actor often turned emotional when missing his mother and the food she cooked for him with love. We still remember the time when Sidharth’s mother visited him in the house. His reaction was childlike and made everyone emotional. The actor had revealed that being the youngest of the lot he was always pampered by everyone, especially his mother. The actor opened up on his ‘Maa me Haath Ka Khana saying that it cannot compare to anything. Also Read – Mother’s Day 2020: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional, ‘My confidence lies in my mother because I am sure that she will always be by my side [Exclusive]

While locked up in the house of Bigg Boss, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor often said that he missed ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ and recently on mother’s day, shared a picture with his dearest mommy as they shared coffee together in their kitchen. The Balika Vadhu actor opened up on the homecooked food saying, “Ghar ka khana’ made by mom is my all-time favourite food to eat. Whether it is something simple or elaborate, whatever my mom cooks is special. It is special because of the emotion with which she makes it for me. It is filled with love.” Also Read – ‘Sidharth Shukla is an adorable brat,’ says THIS popular TV actress

When asked to name his favourite dish cooked by his mother, the actor said, “I cannot specifically name a favourite dish. Mum’s cooking is so amazing that everything she makes always tastes good.” Also Read – #MothersDay: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shares a heartwarming message for mom Rita Shukla

Meanwhile, on Mother’s Day BollywoodLife spoke to the Love U Zindagi actor and he opened up that he expresses gratitude to his mother every day and don’t need a special day as such. “I don’t need a one specific day to express to my mom how much she means to me, because I do that every single day. My confidence lies in my mother because I am sure that she will always be by my side even when others may not. So, just one day is honestly not enough for me to tell her that she means the world to me! Every day spent with my mom is amazing,” Sidharth Shukla told BollywoodLife.

