Siegfried & Roy’s Roy Horn Dies From Coronavirus

Roy Horn has sadly died due to coronavirus complications, THR reports.

One half of Siegfried & Roy, the famed entertainer was 75.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried shared in a statement about Roy‘s passing.

He added, “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Roy first tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.