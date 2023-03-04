SiFotonics Announced Low Power 800G Silicon Photonics Solutions for Data Center and AI/ML Applications

SiFotonics announced 800G silicon photonics solutions with low power dissipation for next generation data center, artificial intelligence and machine learning computing applications.

ANOVER, Mass., March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd, a pioneer and global leader in optical networking solutions based on silicon photonics integrated circuits and components, today announced 800G silicon photonics solutions with low power dissipation for data center, artificial intelligence and machine learning computing applications.

The 800G optical transceiver module are designed with SiFotonics silicon photonics modulators, Ge/Si photodetectors, high performance analog driver and trans-impedance amplifier ICs, with industry leading high bandwidth, extra gain and equalization, supporting transmission distance from a few meters up to 2km, at power dissipation of less than 8pJ/bit, more than 50% power reduction from existing solutions. The combination of high capacity, high performance and low power dissipation making this solution ideally suited for next generation data center optical connectivity, AI/ML compute applications.

“In recent years, SiFotonics has significantly broadened silicon photonics solutions portfolio for data center applications. We have shipped over 30 million chips and photonic integrated circuits based on silicon photonics to global customers, and invested in deep integration capabilities and solutions to customers. SiFotonics is now an industry leader with broadest silicon photonics product portfolio solutions with our successful ‘IDM-lite’ business model and best performance and cost value to data center customers,” commented by Dr. Dong Pan, Founder and CEO of SiFotonics.

SiFotonics will participate in Optical Fiber Communication Conference from March 5 to march 9th at San Diego Convention Center, with exhibition booth number 2230.

About SiFotonics Technologies Ltd. SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider for ultra-high speed data center and 5G wireless optical networking applications with advanced Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuits and Components as well as customer specific solutions. SiFotonics was established in 2007 in Massachusetts, US, and has offices and facilities at Boston, San Jose, Taiwan HsinChu, HongKong, Nanjing, Beijing and Shanghai. SiFotonics web site is http://www.sifotonics.com.

